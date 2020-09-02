-
Angela Merkel: Alexei Navalny was poisoned | DW News - 5 mins ago
-
Russia FM accuses foreign forces of Belarus meddling - 26 mins ago
-
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Alexey Navalny: Germany - 27 mins ago
-
Are student protests in Thailand the tipping point for change? | The Stream - 41 mins ago
-
France: Charlie Hebdo attack trial begins at Paris court - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: Berlin brothels reopen with full service and “hygiene concept” after months of closure - about 1 hour ago
-
Lebanon’s post explosion generation - about 1 hour ago
-
How to have a conversation with a coronavirus conspiracy theorist | #TheCube - 2 hours ago
-
Haiti: Clashes erupt at protest after prominent lawyer shot dead at his home - 2 hours ago
-
How to have a conversation with a coronavirus conspiracy theorist | #TheCube - 2 hours ago
Angela Merkel: Alexei Navalny was poisoned | DW News
German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the apparent poisoning of Alexei Navalny as “an attempted murder with nerve agent” after a toxicology test in Germany showed that the opposition leader had been targeted with Novichok. Merkel said the case raises “very serious questions that only the Russian government can answer and must answer.” Previously, a government spokesman said that the test showed conclusive evidence that the Russian opposition leader had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. The test was conducted in a special German military lab, according to the government spokesman Steffen Seibert. Berlin will now confer with its EU and NATO partners to discuss an appropriate reaction to the incident, as well as notifying the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as to the findings.
