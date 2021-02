Anger and confusion in Myanmar as coup sweeps away democratic hopes

There was panic-buying of food, #military roadblocks in the capital Naypyidaw and a triumphant pro-army rally in Yangon in the hours after a coup in #Myanmar. But there was also quiet anger simmering among those whose hopes for the country’s democratic future have been stolen.

