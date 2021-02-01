Share
0 0 0 0

Anger and confusion in Myanmar as coup sweeps away democratic hopes

7 hours ago

There was panic-buying of food, #military roadblocks in the capital Naypyidaw and a triumphant pro-army rally in Yangon in the hours after a coup in #Myanmar. But there was also quiet anger simmering among those whose hopes for the country’s democratic future have been stolen.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment