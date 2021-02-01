-
Can a massage improve your immune system? – BBC - 5 hours ago
Myanmar: Army vehicles on the move in Naypyidaw as military takes power - 6 hours ago
Can the UK be rid of petrol and diesel cars by 2030? - 6 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine: BioNTech/Pfizer pledge up to 75 million extra doses to EU - 6 hours ago
Tony Tixier: French jazz pianist releases emotional reflection on humanity - 6 hours ago
Russia: Court fines Navalny’s wife Yulia for taking part in protests - 6 hours ago
Aung San Suu Kyi’s turbulent relationship with military - 6 hours ago
Italy ‘bucks trend’ by easing Covid rules despite warnings - 7 hours ago
Anger and confusion in Myanmar as coup sweeps away democratic hopes - 7 hours ago
Why is the military taking control in Myanmar? - 7 hours ago
There was panic-buying of food, #military roadblocks in the capital Naypyidaw and a triumphant pro-army rally in Yangon in the hours after a coup in #Myanmar. But there was also quiet anger simmering among those whose hopes for the country’s democratic future have been stolen.
