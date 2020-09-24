-
Anger as no officers directly charged for Breonna Taylor death
Protesters in Louisville, US are defying a 72-hour-curfew, after a grand jury ruled that officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor used justified force.
No officers were charged for the actual death of Taylor – a decision that was met with immediate anger from protesters.
Her family has described the decision as “outrageous and offensive”.
Former officer Brett Hankison, has been indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for shooting into her neighbours’ apartments, the grand jury said on Wednesday in its report.
Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, who also used their guns, will not face charges.
Outrage against the decision have spread to other US cities, with protests taking place in New York and Washington, DC.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Louisville, US
