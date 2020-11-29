Anton and Rio Ferdinand on the John Terry fallout – BBC

BBC iPlayer. Like Nowhere Else

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Former professional footballer Anton Ferdinand explores the issue of racial abuse in the game from a personal perspective. Following a sharp rise in reported incidents of racial abuse in football, Anton talks for the first time about his own highly publicised 2011 incident with the former England captain John Terry.

Anton wants to understand his own story and find out what needs to be done to address the problem of racism in the game today. He also confronts the online abuse he has experienced since, which has affected his mental health, his career and the lives of his loved ones.

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me | BBC

#BBC #BBCAntonFerdinand #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.