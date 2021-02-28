-
Hungary: Orban is rebuilding Budapest with a look to the past | Focus on Europe - 7 hours ago
-
Martinique protesters seek accountability for pesticide poisoning - 8 hours ago
-
El Salvador set for pivotal National Assembly election - 8 hours ago
-
Archeologists discover intact ceremonial chariot in ruins near Pompeii - 9 hours ago
-
Réunion’s ‘stolen children’ demand damages from France | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
What’s happening with China’s Uighurs? | Start Here - 10 hours ago
-
Dozens of Hong Kong activists charged with ‘subversion’ | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds march in support of imprisoned Greek militant - 11 hours ago
-
USA: Biden welcomes “first step” after House approves $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill - 11 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan: Russia’s weather satellite launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome - 11 hours ago
Archeologists discover intact ceremonial chariot in ruins near Pompeii
Archaeologists believe the chariot was used for festivities and parades, perhaps also to carry brides to their new homes.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/28/archeologists-discover-intact-ceremonial-chariot-in-ruins-near-pompeii
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World