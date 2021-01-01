Are hopes of ending Yemen’s civil war slipping away? | Inside Story

A week after it was sworn in, Yemen’s new unity government has come under attack.

At least 26 people died when a bomb exploded as the ministers stepped off their plane at Aden airport.

The Saudi-Emirati coalition responded with air strikes against Houthi rebels, who deny being behind the attack.

Will the latest setback derail peace efforts after six years of war?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Ibrahim Fraihat – Associate Professor in Conflict Resolution, Doha Institute

Marwan Kabalan – Director of Political Studies, Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies

Sultan Barakat – Director, Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies

