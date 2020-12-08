Are we seeing light at the end of the tunnel for coronavirus? | Inside Story

It’s hoped they’re the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

But public anxiety over the safety of cornavirus vaccines could undermine that goal.

All eyes are now on how the western world’s first coronavirus mass innoculation programme will work out in the UK.

The nation has started rolling out the first doses of Pfizer-Biontech’s vaccine against covid-19.

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was the first person to receive the jab.

The elderly, care home wrokers and healthcare staff have been prioritised to receive the 800,000 shots now available.

But will sceptics be persuaded to take the vaccine?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests

Anna Blakney, Research Fellow and bioengineer at Imperial College London

Azeddine Ibrahimi, Professor of Medical Biotechnology at Mohammed V University of Rabat.

Sterghios Moschos, Molecular Virologist at Northumbria University

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #InsideStory #COVID-19 #Coronavirus