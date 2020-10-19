Argentina: Evo Morales celebrates as exit polls suggest Luis Arce to be Bolivian president

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Former Bolivian President, Evo Morales, was jubilant about the exit polls suggesting the victory of Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) representative and Morales’ ally, Luis “Lucho” Arce for the Bolivian presidential elections, on Sunday.

“All the data known so far indicates that there has been a victory for the Movement To Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples. Our brother Lucho Arce President and brother David Choquehuanca Vice President,” announced Morales from Buenos Aires, where he is currently in exile.

“Very soon our country will begin a new stage of great challenges. I reiterate we must put aside the differences that sectoral and regional interests to achieve a great national agreement with political parties and businessmen, workers and the State,” Morales urged the people.

Morales commented on the delay of the results being announced, and accused the polling companies of not being honest: “It is suspected that they’ve been hiding something.”

Presidential elections are being held almost a year after a failed vote in 2019 that led to protests and the resignation of Evo Morales, currently in exile in Argentina. The leading candidates are MAS representative and Morales’ ally, Luis Arce, and centrist Carlos Mesa.

Video ID: 20201019-014

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201019-014

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly