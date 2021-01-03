Argentina: Fans flood Buenos Aires ahead of River vs Boca clash

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

River Plate and Boca Juniors fans took to Buenos Aires’ streets on Saturday to show support to the teams ahead of the ‘superclasico’ clash.

River Plate fans gathered outside the Hilton hotel where Marcelo Gallardo’s team stayed, waving flags, chanting encouraging slogans, and lighting flares.

“River for me is everything, it’s my life, my family and River, River is my family, it is everything, it is passion,” said Federico Espineli, a River Plate’s fan.

Boca fans also gathered to support their team with loud celebrations, including a band playing drums and trumpets.

“Boca is the best. For me it’s everything. Boca is everything,” said Mike Acosta, a Boca’s fan.

The game held without an audience at ‘La Bombonera’ stadium ended with a 2-2 score.

Both teams continue to be leading in the Diego Maradona Cup Champion Phase, however, Boca is one step ahead of River with four goals against three.

