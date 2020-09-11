Argentina: Fire brigade operates car wash to make ends meet during pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In the face of sudden business interruptions and wage reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firefighters from the voluntary fire brigade in Villa Ballester, Buenos Aires Province, looked for options to earn a little more money during this difficult time.

“Restaurants have become greengrocers, butchers looked for a way to be able to survive. And we are not an exception. We also have to look around for options to generate some income,” said Mario Osvaldo Oyarzo, Chief of the Villa Ballester Fire Department.

So, the fire brigade decided to turn one of the barracks into a car washing facility and provide a cleaning service for people from the community.

Footage filmed on Thursday shows firefighters washing cars and polishing the interior of the vehicles.

“It is a help that brings you a little closer to making ends meet,” said Nicolas Melogno, a firefighter.

His colleague, Sebastian, continued: “It is an important help that we can give to the department and to bring bread home because the truth is that it is stressful to be at home without knowing what to do.”

The firefighters feel grateful for the support they receive from the local community as people come to wash their cars even during the rainy days.

Mario Osvaldo Oyarzo continued: “The most striking, the craziest thing to say is that we had a couple of weekends with bad weather, rainy days and people came to wash the car even with the rain. I was excited. I was very surprised.”

Video ID: 20200911-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200911-012

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly