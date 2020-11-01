Argentina: Full Blue Hunter’s Moon illuminates Buenos Aires sky on Halloween night

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Full Hunter’s Moon, also known as the Blue Moon, lit up the skies of Buenos Aires on Saturday.

This full moon takes its name from the time of the year when it occurs, which is when humans and animals stockpile for winter ahead.

It will also be the smallest full moon of the year, or a ‘minimoon’. This year, the phenomenon coincides with the popular international holiday of Halloween, the All Saints’ Eve.

