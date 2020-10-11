Argentina: Hundreds march to Turkish and Azerbaijani embassies to demand peace

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Buenos Aires on Saturday against the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, demanding peace for the disputed region.

Members of the Armenian community in Argentina marched to the Azerbaijani and Turkish embassies wrapped in red, blue and orange flags, setting off flares, chanting and playing musical instruments.

“Today the Armenian community marched together, young adults, descendants of the Armenian genocide to ask for justice and to ask for peace in the southern province and the cessation of the war started by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey,” a demonstrator said.

“All Armenians scattered around the world, we are demanding peace, which is the only thing we want,” another protester said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire from midday (local time; 08:00 GMT) on Saturday, and plan to start negotiations over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Fighting between the two countries broke out on September 27 when sides of the conflict exchanged fire. Several hundred deaths have been reported in the heaviest fighting since the 1994 ceasefire, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation and an increasing number of casualties.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but has an independent government led by a majority group of ethnic Armenians.

