Argentina: Hundreds wave national flags at Buenos Aires protest against Fernandez govt
Hundreds of people demonstrated against the government of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires on Sunday.
The mobilisation, called for through social networks, brought together hundreds of people who protested on foot and from their vehicles in the Argentine capital, as well as in other parts of the country such as Mar del Plata and Rosario, among others.
Footage shows the crowd of protesters in front of the Obelisk waving Argentine flags.
The demonstrators chanted slogans against corruption and the judicial reform proposed by Fernandez, as well as the extension of the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.
