Argentina: Maradona’s coffin arrives at cemetery in Buenos Aires
The body of Argentine football icon Diego Maradona arrived at the Jardin Bella Vista cemetery in Buenos Aires, where it will be laid to rest, on Thursday.
The coffin was seen arriving on site, accompanied by a motorcade.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning in honour of Maradona, who died at the age of 60 after suffering heart failure on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, thousands of fans paid respect to the late football star at a public service held at the Casa Rosada presidential palace.
