Argentina: Mourners injured as police use tear gas on Maradona fans

Clashes between Maradona’s mourners and police officers outside his wake in Buenos Aires turned violent on Thursday, as the police started to launch tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

An injured man was seen limping while crossing the street, while additional police forces arrived on site on motorbikes, and other anti-riot officers lined up to block the road.

Fans chanted and carried banners as they walked through the streets, paying their respects to the football legend Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday aged 60.

While fans worldwide gather to commemorate Maradona’s memory, the Argentine government announced three days of national mourning.

