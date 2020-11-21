-
Haiti: Police officers burn govt cars in protest over pay in Port-au-Prince - 29 mins ago
-
Our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War review! – BBC The Social - 29 mins ago
-
USA: Trump campaign makes legal objections as Milwaukee County starts recount - 31 mins ago
-
Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest - 31 mins ago
-
Argentina: Nurses rally for better wages amid pandemic in Buenos Aires - 35 mins ago
-
Protesters vandalise Sao Paulo Carrefour store after Black man killed by chain”s security guards - 47 mins ago
-
Brazil: Protesters rally outside Carrefour store where Black man was killed by security guards - 51 mins ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis set to dominate Saudi-hosted G20 summit - 54 mins ago
-
USA: Suspect still at large after 8 injured in shopping centre shooting near Milwaukee - 57 mins ago
-
USA: Mural celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg graces Manhattan building - about 1 hour ago
Argentina: Nurses rally for better wages amid pandemic in Buenos Aires
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of nurses rallied in the streets of Buenos Aires on Friday as they staged a 48-hour strike to demand better pay and working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The demonstrators gathered at the Plaza de Mayo square in downtown Buenos Aires near the office of the President, where they were to set-up a protest camp.
“Our salaries are below the family basket so we are precarious. We have to work two or three different jobs because we don’t have enough money,” explained a nurse.
Sitre, the local union group representing the nurses, called for a nationwide 48-hour strike in Argentina citing bad work conditions, shortage of medical supplies, low wages, and the deaths of numerous nurses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Video ID: 20201120-067
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201120-067
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly