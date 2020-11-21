Argentina: Nurses rally for better wages amid pandemic in Buenos Aires

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of nurses rallied in the streets of Buenos Aires on Friday as they staged a 48-hour strike to demand better pay and working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstrators gathered at the Plaza de Mayo square in downtown Buenos Aires near the office of the President, where they were to set-up a protest camp.

“Our salaries are below the family basket so we are precarious. We have to work two or three different jobs because we don’t have enough money,” explained a nurse.

Sitre, the local union group representing the nurses, called for a nationwide 48-hour strike in Argentina citing bad work conditions, shortage of medical supplies, low wages, and the deaths of numerous nurses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

