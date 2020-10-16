Argentina opens up: Malls and football return with restrictions

Shopping malls and football – two of the fundamental elements of Argentine life – have returned with tight restrictions.

The relaxation in rules comes even as the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths continues to rise.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires.

