Argentina police protest to demand better pay and conditions
Argentina’s president is urging police officers to stop protesting over better pay and working conditions.
Alberto Fernandez says the officers’ demands are fair and it is necessary for the government to answer them.
Many officers say they have been struggling to make ends meet, as the country battles through its third year of recession.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.
