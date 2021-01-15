Argentina: President Fernandez signs new abortion bill into law

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Casa Rosada

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez signed the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Act in Buenos Aires, legalising the practice of abortion in the country, on Friday.

Fernandez attended a ceremony at the Museum of the Bicentennial of the Government House in which he signed the document that enacts the law. Ministers and dozens of guests were also present.

“Today we are giving more freedom to women and more capacity to decide, it sounds like a phrase but it is a huge step and is also the result, as I said before, of a collective struggle. Where the women took the flag, they took the lead, they took the streets, many of us were left surprised when we saw the streets flooded with women demanding rights that many had not even realised they had not,” Fernandez said.

In a more light tone, the Argentine president said: “What else could happen to me, I received Argentina with the economic crisis that it had, we had to get out of [economy] default, the pandemic got hold of us and in the middle of all this it occurred to you [women] to end the patriarchy. Well, believe me, I am very happy to be putting an end to patriarchy.”

On December 29, and after years of discussion, the Argentine Senate approved a new abortion law that legalised the practice of the medical procedure.

