Argentina: Remains of prehistoric megafauna found in Mar Chiquita

Fossil remains that are believed to be from an extinct sloth of the local prehistoric megafauna were discovered in Mar Chiquita, in the area of ​​Camet Norte and La Caleta. On Friday, a technician from the Municipal Museum of Natural Sciences Pachamama was seen working on site.

The findings were reportedly discovered by two brothers, Bruno and Lucio, who were playing by the beach.

Their father, Gerardo Checmarev, said, “We came with our children and the truth is that they got very excited and we were helping them, and they also searched and found other remains that we do not know what it is, but the technician told us that it is a fossil remain.”

Mariano Hulnik, the museum technician, explained that, “We are talking about animals of more than one ton, that is why it is known as megafauna, these animals were their own and developed in South America.”

