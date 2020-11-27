Argentina: Scuffles break out between Maradona fans and police

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Diario As/Mica Cannataro

Scuffles broke out between fans of late Diego Maradona and police, as crowds gathered to pay their respect to the football icon, in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Scuffles escalated, with Maradona supporters throwing bottles and other projectiles and police resorting to rubber bullets and tear gas.

Football superstar Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25 at the age of 60 due to a cardiorespiratory arrest in the town of Tigre, Argentina.

President Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning in honour of Maradona following his death. After the three-day mourning, a state funeral will also be held at Casa Rosada.

Video ID: 20201126-087

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly