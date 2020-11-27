-
Covid tiers: Tory MPs want more evidence to justify post-lockdown plan 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 27 mins ago
-
Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College votes for Biden - 55 mins ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: After three decades, former residents return to find homes in ruins - about 1 hour ago
-
Argentina: Maradona’s coffin arrives at cemetery in Buenos Aires - 3 hours ago
-
Italy: Fans in Naples commemorate football legend with bonfire and flares - 3 hours ago
-
Argentina: Scuffles break out between Maradona fans and police - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Streets of New Orleans submerged on Thanksgiving due to heavy rainfall - 3 hours ago
-
Argentina: Mourners injured as police use tear gas on Maradona fans - 4 hours ago
-
‘Adios Diego’: Maradona buried in Buenos Aires as world mourns flawed football legend - 5 hours ago
-
Tundu Lissu on F24; Tanzania opposition leader vows to keep fighting - 10 hours ago
Argentina: Scuffles break out between Maradona fans and police
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Diario As/Mica Cannataro
Scuffles broke out between fans of late Diego Maradona and police, as crowds gathered to pay their respect to the football icon, in Buenos Aires on Thursday.
Scuffles escalated, with Maradona supporters throwing bottles and other projectiles and police resorting to rubber bullets and tear gas.
Football superstar Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25 at the age of 60 due to a cardiorespiratory arrest in the town of Tigre, Argentina.
President Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning in honour of Maradona following his death. After the three-day mourning, a state funeral will also be held at Casa Rosada.
Video ID: 20201126-087
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly