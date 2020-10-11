Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

Azerbaijan and Armenia have accused each other of violating the terms of a ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia on Friday, would turn out to be.

Within minutes of the truce taking effect from midday on Saturday (08:00 GMT), both sides accused each other of breaking it.

For the past two weeks, both countries have been fighting over the disputed region, the truce allows them to exchange prisoners and recover bodies.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Armenia #Azerbaijan #NagornoKarabakh