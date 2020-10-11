-
‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped - about 1 hour ago
-
Tajikistan vote seen as easy win for strongman Emomali Rahmon - 2 hours ago
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire - 3 hours ago
-
Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis - 4 hours ago
-
Covid: UK at ‘tipping point’, top scientist warns @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz parliament appoints new PM as troops are deployed in Bishkek - 13 hours ago
-
Little Mix reveal our girl dance group! 💃 @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
THIS left us in the MOOD to dance! 🤩 @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
Aisli risked it with a Little Mix song and nailed it! @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
LIVE: Corona sceptics rally in Berlin’s Alexanderplatz against COVID-19 measures - 15 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire
Azerbaijan and Armenia have accused each other of violating the terms of a ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia on Friday, would turn out to be.
Within minutes of the truce taking effect from midday on Saturday (08:00 GMT), both sides accused each other of breaking it.
For the past two weeks, both countries have been fighting over the disputed region, the truce allows them to exchange prisoners and recover bodies.
Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Armenia #Azerbaijan #NagornoKarabakh