Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

13 hours ago

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to a new humanitarian ceasefire from midnight in fighting over Azerbaijan’s ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, both countries said in identical statements.

