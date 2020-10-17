-
US and Israeli delegations join historic first flight from Israel to Bahrain - 44 mins ago
-
Fight for US battleground state of Michigan enters final stretch - 55 mins ago
-
Guineans set to vote in tense presidential election - 55 mins ago
-
Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning - 2 hours ago
-
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city - 2 hours ago
-
France to rally in solidarity of beheaded teacher in Paris suburb - 3 hours ago
-
Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh continues as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating truce - 3 hours ago
-
Covid: Police get access to NHS Test and Trace self-isolation data 🔴 @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Women’s March rally in DC to protest Trump’s policies - 13 hours ago
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict - 13 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to a new humanitarian ceasefire from midnight in fighting over Azerbaijan’s ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, both countries said in identical statements.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en