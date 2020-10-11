-
Armenia, Azerbaijan continue to levy charges of civilian strikes after Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Hopes that a Russian-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan might hold were further dashed Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of intense shelling on civilian areas and escalating two weeks of fierce clashes.
