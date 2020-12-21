-
Armenia: Border region residents block road to prevent Pashinyan visit
Dozens of people blocked the main regional highway to Armenia’s Syunik province on Monday in an attempt to prevent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from visiting the region.
Scuffles erupted between the protesters and police as Pashinyan was due to visit the towns and villages of the region for security talks.
The Syunik province is located on the border with Azerbaijan, and its citizens fear that their safety could be compromised following further Armenian troop withdrawals as per the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Following six weeks of hostilities, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to end the fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on November 9.
