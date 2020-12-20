Armenia: Opposition supporters march through Yerevan in memory of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Opposition supporters marched through the streets of Yerevan and attended a memorial church service for the victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on Saturday.

The footage shows the participants of the procession accompanied by law enforcement.

The march reportedly started from Freedom Square and ended near the St Gregory The Illuminator Cathedral.

Before the march, opposition representatives, including the leaders of the Prosperous Armenia party and the Salvation of the Motherland Movement Gagik Tsarukyan and Vazgen Manukyan, addressed the rally participants.

On the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went to the Yerablur military cemetery to honour Nagorno-Karabakh victims after leading a memorial march with his supporters across Yerevan.

On Saturday, the Armenian government declared a three-day mourning period for the victims of clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, as 40 days have passed since the end of hostilities.

SOT, Vazgen Manukyan, leader of the Salvation of the Motherland Movement (Armenian): “We continue to give up everything even in our current situation, I mean the anarchy, and even if there is no war. We are giving up everything. If such a situation continues, Armenia will disappear from the world political map, or become so pathetic that no one will pay attention to it. Such government will not be able to ensure the well-being of its people.”

SOT, Eduard Mamikonyan, participant of anti-government rally (Russian): “I think that it is just disastrous for our people and country, and if this government is not swept away in the near future, then Armenia may come to its end. The Armenia that we knew and loved.”

