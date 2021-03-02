Armenia: PM Pashinyan admits possibility of return to semi-presidential republic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed his supporters in Yerevan on Monday, stressing the necessity of a nationwide referendum to “vote for the new Constitution or constitutional amendments.”

He added that eventually, one of the options of the further political course of the country “is to move to the system of the semi-presidential republic.”

Pashinyan stressed that “if parliament forces accept the proposition, the government will agree for the snap parliamentary election.”

The head of the Armenian government also apologised “for all the mistakes of all governments of the third republic.”

“We did everything possible to choose between good and better but it appeared that the presence of bad and worse ingrained so deeply that the choice had become inevitable and irresistible. The choice of better had to become a choice of bad. Anyway, unfortunately, the mistakes were made not only by our government,” Pashinyan said.

At the same time, opposition protesters marched in various parts of the city starting from Baghramyan Avenue.

Protests against Pashinyan flared up again last week after a group of military officers wrote a letter asking the prime minister to step down.

Despite the renewed pressure, Pashinyan has refused to resign, calling the army letter ‘an attempted coup’ and tried to remove the chief of the General Staff from office.

According to the president’s press service, President of the Armenian Republic Armen Sarkissian did not sign Pashinyan’s order and returned the document to the prime minister.

Anti-Pashinyan protests originally began in November last year after he signed the Russian-brokered deal to end fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Under the terms of the trilateral agreement, a number of Nagorno-Karabakh districts have officially handed control over to Azerbaijan.

