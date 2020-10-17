Armenia: Protesters march to embassies in Yerevan, demand Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around a hundred protesters marched to several embassies in the capital city of Yerevan on Friday, demanding the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Protesters were seen marching through the capital’s streets, stopping in front of Chinese and Greek embassies, chanting slogans such as “Free and independent Artsakh” and “Victory.” The march continued with protesters reaching the Iranian embassy building and the presidential office.

Sisters and mothers of those fighting in the conflict also joined the march.

“My son volunteered [to fight] in Karabakh and left three young children. The military enlistment office did not take him, but he insisted, saying that he must pay his father’s debt as my husband also fought in the 90-92’s,” one of the mothers said.

Karine Parsamyan, sister of two men who joined the army demanded the Azerbaijani side to stop the war, saying: “I don’t know if Azerbaijani mothers, ministers, people who take part in this war will hear us, but I will say: ‘People, stop. This is terrible’.”

Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh broke out on September 27 when sides of the conflict exchanged fire.

Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday but both sides have since accused each other of continuing attacks.

