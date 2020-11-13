-
USA: Cars queue at LA testing facility amid spike of COVID-19 cases - 10 mins ago
-
Property mogul & reality TV star Mohamed Hadid talks cookbooks & kibbeh in lockdown - 14 mins ago
-
Germany: Traditional Christmas tree erected at Xmas market despite uncertainties over lockdown - 29 mins ago
-
How is the ancient art of Egyptian puppetry making a comeback? - 32 mins ago
-
Sporty UAE staycations prove a hit amidst COVID-19 travel restrictions - 35 mins ago
-
Sweden introduces tighter restrictions to halt surging coronavirus cases - 41 mins ago
-
Attacks in France and Austria: Europe’s response to extremism - 43 mins ago
-
Why experts have security concerns about Huawei’s 5G infrastructure | DW Analysis - 44 mins ago
-
Saudi Arabia accused of using golf tournament to ‘sportswash’ its human rights record - 46 mins ago
-
Armenia: Protests against Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal enter 4th day in Yerevan - 53 mins ago
Armenia: Protests against Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal enter 4th day in Yerevan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of people rallied against the Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement in Yerevan on Friday, as protests against the deal entered their fourth day.
Protesters were seen gathering at the central Freedom Square, calling for the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The rally was supervised by police on the scene.
Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to cease fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region starting from 01:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on November 9. Under the terms of the agreement, Azerbaijan maintains control of the territory it has taken in the most recent fighting, with Armenia giving up further areas in the coming month.
The deal also sees around 2,000 Russian peacekeepers deployed to the region to guard a road connecting the remaining part of the unrecognised republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.
Video ID: 20201113-030
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201113-030
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly