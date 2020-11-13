Armenia: Protests against Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal enter 4th day in Yerevan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people rallied against the Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement in Yerevan on Friday, as protests against the deal entered their fourth day.

Protesters were seen gathering at the central Freedom Square, calling for the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The rally was supervised by police on the scene.

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to cease fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region starting from 01:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on November 9. Under the terms of the agreement, Azerbaijan maintains control of the territory it has taken in the most recent fighting, with Armenia giving up further areas in the coming month.

The deal also sees around 2,000 Russian peacekeepers deployed to the region to guard a road connecting the remaining part of the unrecognised republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

