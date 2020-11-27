Armenia: Second plane with humanitarian aid from France arrives in Yerevan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The second plane with humanitarian aid for the residents of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh arrived from Paris at the Zvartnots airport in Yerevan, as French ambassador Jonathan Lacote reported on Friday.

According to the media reports, delivered medicines and necessary equipment will be transferred to the Erebuni Medical Centre and the National Burn Centre on Sunday.

Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne also arrived for a two-day visit in Yerevan together with football player Youri Djorkaeff and CEO of the Aznavour Foundation Kristina Aznavour.

“We managed to deliver about 25 tons of humanitarian aid. The plane was fully loaded. We delivered clothes and medical supplies that were obtained thanks to the organisations, which stand for solidarity with Armenia, such as the Aznavour Foundation,” Lemoyne said.

“This is a hard time for Armenia. It is important that France is one of the first countries to provide humanitarian aid and send its people, including the minister and the Foundation staff, which underlines that Armenia is not alone. Today we responded to a loud call for help. There are people who are suffering, and I think it is important that France took the first step to provide humanitarian aid to the country,” Djorkaeff added.

On November 22, the French government sent the first plane carrying medicines and medical equipment, as well as essential goods for refugees in Armenia.

