Armenian demonstrators block roads in capital
Thousands have gathered in the Armenian capital to protest the truce signed with Azerbaijan to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Taline Papzian, from the Armenia Peace Initiative, says unrest continues in the disputed region.
