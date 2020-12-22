Share
0 0 0 0

Armenian demonstrators block roads in capital

7 hours ago

Thousands have gathered in the Armenian capital to protest the truce signed with Azerbaijan to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Taline Papzian, from the Armenia Peace Initiative, says unrest continues in the disputed region.

