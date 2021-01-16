-
Chile: Thousands evacuated due to forest fires in Valparaiso - 5 hours ago
Honduras/Guatemala: Thousands of migrants break police cordon, crossing into Guatemala - 5 hours ago
Ugandan President Museveni wins sixth term as vote rigging alleged - 5 hours ago
Uganda’s Museveni declared winner of presidential election - 5 hours ago
Record US gun sales: 17 million firearms bought in 2020 - 7 hours ago
US health secretary Alex Azar tells Trump he is resigning - 7 hours ago
Germany: Refugee reception facility to be converted into jail for COVID quarantine-breakers - 7 hours ago
Brazil’s air force transports emergency oxygen supplies to Manaus - 7 hours ago
Things You Wouldn’t Hear On A Cooking Show | Mock The Week – BBC - 7 hours ago
Armin Laschet elected head of Merkel’s CDU party | DW News - 7 hours ago
Armin Laschet elected head of Merkel’s CDU party | DW News
Germany’s governing CDU party has chosen Armin Laschet as its new party leader. Party members elected Laschet in an online convention. He is now in a strong position to become the Christian conservatives’ candidate in general elections held later this year, since Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she would not run again. The 59 year-old beat rivals Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen to the top spot. Laschet is state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. He is considered a moderate, and has vowed to continue Merkel’s policy of keeping the CDU in the political center. Laschet replaces Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who took over the party leadership from Merkel in 2018.
