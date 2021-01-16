Armin Laschet elected head of Merkel’s CDU party | DW News

Germany’s governing CDU party has chosen Armin Laschet as its new party leader. Party members elected Laschet in an online convention. He is now in a strong position to become the Christian conservatives’ candidate in general elections held later this year, since Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she would not run again. The 59 year-old beat rivals Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen to the top spot. Laschet is state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. He is considered a moderate, and has vowed to continue Merkel’s policy of keeping the CDU in the political center. Laschet replaces Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who took over the party leadership from Merkel in 2018.

