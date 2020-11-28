-
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks - 23 mins ago
-
201128_NWSU_14040859_14040948_95000_091602_en - about 1 hour ago
-
Iran vows to avenge killing of nuclear scientist, points finger at Israel - 2 hours ago
-
Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Iran vows to avenge killing of nuclear scientist, points finger at Israel - 2 hours ago
-
As China tightens its grip on Hong Kong, could Taiwan be next? | Counting the Cost - 3 hours ago
-
James Swan: Has the UN failed Somalia? | Talk to Al Jazeera - 5 hours ago
-
Talking culture: Dior stands by Depp and hope for music festivals - 10 hours ago
-
Sins of the fathers: Ireland’s sex abuse survivors - 10 hours ago
-
“Macron’s clearly tilted to the right.” Outrage over police brutality, new security law - 10 hours ago
As China tightens its grip on Hong Kong, could Taiwan be next? | Counting the Cost
As China’s President Xi Jinping consolidates his power, scrapping a two-term presidential limit and cracking down on voices opposed to him, he has taken a firmer grip on the northwestern region of Xinjiang and self-governing Hong Kong.
His next focus could be the island of Taiwan. Xi has gone as far as saying it is an “inevitable requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people”.
Plus: A failed decades-old policy of unfettered free-market economics. What is next for Chile as the people redefine the economy to eliminate inequality?
And, Argentina plans to tax the rich to pay for the pandemic.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/