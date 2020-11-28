As China tightens its grip on Hong Kong, could Taiwan be next? | Counting the Cost

As China’s President Xi Jinping consolidates his power, scrapping a two-term presidential limit and cracking down on voices opposed to him, he has taken a firmer grip on the northwestern region of Xinjiang and self-governing Hong Kong.

His next focus could be the island of Taiwan. Xi has gone as far as saying it is an “inevitable requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people”.

Plus: A failed decades-old policy of unfettered free-market economics. What is next for Chile as the people redefine the economy to eliminate inequality?

And, Argentina plans to tax the rich to pay for the pandemic.

