As fires rage across US West Coast, LA mayor says Trump has head ‘in the sand’
Officials in West Coast states where record fires have killed 35 people accused President Donald Trump on Sunday of being in denial about climate change, as he and political rival Kamala Harris prepared to meet emergency workers in California.
