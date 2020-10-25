As Nagorno-Karabakh fighting rages, fears of a COVID spike abound

The people fleeing the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh are taking the virus with them – some 90,000 have spread out across Armenia.

The two nations have more than 120,000 people affected by the pandemic and fears are high that the rapid movement of people will only make it worse.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Goris, Armenia.

