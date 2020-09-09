Share
ASEAN summit: South China Sea, coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow

32 mins ago

The coronavirus pandemic and the South China Sea feud are high on the agenda for diplomatic talks in Southeast Asia.
The 10-nation ASEAN bloc is holding a delayed summit, with foreign ministers meeting virtually due to the outbreak.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Bangkok.

