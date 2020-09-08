Assange extradition hearing: WikiLeaks founder’s legal fight to avoid US trial resumes

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on September 7 failed to persuade a British judge to throw out new US allegations against him, as he resumed his fight to avoid extradition to the United States for leaking military secrets. Rebecca Vincent, Director of International Campaigns, Reporters Without Borders, was France 24 guest.

