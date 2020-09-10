-
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety issue
An “unexplained illness” in a British volunteer has brought trials for the one of the world’s most promising coronavirus vaccines to a sudden halt.
The University of Oxford and the United Kingdom-based drug firm AstraZeneca say the delay is routine, but it is dimming hopes that a shot could be ready soon.
This comes on the same day that Britain’s Prime Minister put new restrictions in place, warning they could be in force for months.
Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports from Oxford, UK.
