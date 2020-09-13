Australia: 74 protesters arrested at anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A reported 74 people were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Sunday, with scuffles erupting between protesters and police at the scene.

Around 250 people gathered at Queen Victoria’s Market to rally against the strict corona measures that have been imposed in Australia around one month ago. Protesters seen were chanting: “End the lockdown now” and “Freedom”.

A similar demonstration with around 100 people took place a day earlier, where 14 people were arrested and around 50 fined.

Video ID: 20200913-014

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200913-014

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly