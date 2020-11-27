Australia: Assange supporters rally for his release near Sydney town hall

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Demonstrators gathered near Sydney’s town hall to mark the first anniversary of weekly Friday protests calling for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The speakers at the rally included John Shipton, Assange’s father, and Australian Army whistleblower David McBride.

Julian Assange has been behind bars in the UK since he was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison in May 2019 for violating bail terms.

He faces multiple charges in the US related to espionage and is due to appear in court for a rescheduled hearing on December 11.

