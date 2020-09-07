-
Australia: Assange supporters rally in Sydney as extradition trial begins
A small group of supporters of whistleblower Julian Assange rallied in Sydney on Monday as his extradition trial was set to begin in London.
Footage shows people marching with banners reading “Don’t extradite Assange” as well as a truck with Assange’s portrait.
The hearing in London comes months later than initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to his supporters, Assange is in poor health and has been under threat of contracting the virus in prison where infection cases have been reported.
It is unclear if he is to appear in court in person.
The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019. He faces multiple charges in the US related to espionage.
