Australia begins COVID-19 vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech jab
Australia’s government is confident it will be able to vaccinate most of its citizens against COVID-19 by the end of the year.
That is despite research showing a large number of people remain hesitant about getting the shot.
The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine have now been administered – before a national roll-out on Monday.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Canberra, Australia.
