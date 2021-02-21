Australia begins COVID-19 vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech jab

Australia’s government is confident it will be able to vaccinate most of its citizens against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

That is despite research showing a large number of people remain hesitant about getting the shot.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine have now been administered – before a national roll-out on Monday.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Canberra, Australia.

