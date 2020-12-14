-
Australia: ‘Coral IVF’ may help replenish Great Barrier Reef
Researchers in Australia say they have developed a technique to grow and transplant new coral populations on the Great Barrier Reef.
They say “Coral IVF” could help replenish one of the world’s most endangered ecosystems.
Al Jazeera’s Alexandra Byers reports.
