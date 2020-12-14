Australia: ‘Coral IVF’ may help replenish Great Barrier Reef

Researchers in Australia say they have developed a technique to grow and transplant new coral populations on the Great Barrier Reef.

They say “Coral IVF” could help replenish one of the world’s most endangered ecosystems.

Al Jazeera’s Alexandra Byers reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #CoralReefs #Environment