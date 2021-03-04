-
Australia: Rio Tinto chief to resign over ruined sacred Aboriginal caves
Rio Tinto’s chairman has announced he will step down after the mining company destroyed ancient Aboriginal rock shelters last year. The sacred caves were blasted, despite warnings of their cultural significance.
And as Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports, there is pressure on the mining giant to do more
