-
Disabled and special needs children still on sidelines of French education system - 10 mins ago
-
Brexit talks resume: Negotations to restart in London amid spiralling tensions - about 1 hour ago
-
Protest pieces: Some of Banksy’s most famous works on display in Rome - about 1 hour ago
-
UK: Resident’s dogs shaken by 3.3 magnitude earthquake - about 1 hour ago
-
Austrealia China - 2 hours ago
-
A closer look at three key women opposition figures challenging Belarus’s Lukashenko - 2 hours ago
-
‘Culturally tone-deaf and pandering to Beijing’: Why Disney’s ‘Mulan’ remake is a scandal - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko speaks to Russian media outlets - 2 hours ago
-
Charles Michel tells UK ‘leaving the club has consequences’ as Brexit talks continue - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Presser of chief toxicologist of Omsk region on results of Navalny’s treatment (ENGLISH) - 2 hours ago
Austrealia China
Two Australian journalists fled China on Monday night after Chinese authorities sought to interview them, according to the Australian government and their employers. They were the last two accredited Australian journalists in China. Australian diplomats negotiated the two journalists’ departure in return for allowing Chinese authorities question the journalists in their presence. Birtles and Smith sheltered in Australian diplomatic missions prior to departing.
Last week, the Australian embassy in China recommended Beijing-based Bill Birtles of the ABC leave the country following the arrest of Cheng Lei, an Australian journalist working for Chinese state-broadcaster CGTN.
However, the day before his scheduled departure, Chinese police visited his residence and informed him that he was banned from traveling until he spoke with authorities about a “national security case.” Fellow Australian journalist Michael Smith of the Australian Financial Review (AFR) had a similar encounter that same evening. Both journalists were initially asked about Cheng, who remains detained without charge.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Australia #China #ChengLei