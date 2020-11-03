-
First voters cast ballots in 2020 US Presidential election marked by early-voting - about 1 hour ago
Trump’s powerful alliance with the evangelical community – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Coronavirus: Frankie Boyle’s DARK message to young people… – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Biden’s opinion polls lead over Trump ‘pretty solid’ as US votes in 2020 Presidential election - about 1 hour ago
New York braces for 2020 US Presidential election unrest with armed guards, boarded windows - about 1 hour ago
Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term - about 1 hour ago
Masks vs masculinity: Why do some men refuse to wear masks? | COVID-19 Special - about 1 hour ago
Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna - 2 hours ago
Minnesota: A major swing state in US elections - 2 hours ago
US author Brit Bennett on her novel ‘The Vanishing Half’ and the presidential election - 2 hours ago
Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna
In Austria’s capital, at least four civilians have been killed and 15 others injured in what is being called a “terrorist” attack.
Austria’s interior minister described at least one of the attackers as an ISIL (ISIS) sympathiser.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports.
