Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

In Austria’s capital, at least four civilians have been killed and 15 others injured in what is being called a “terrorist” attack.

Austria’s interior minister described at least one of the attackers as an ISIL (ISIS) sympathiser.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports.

