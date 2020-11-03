Share
0 0 0 0

Austria police launch manhunt after ‘terror’ attack in Vienna

2 hours ago

In Austria’s capital, at least four civilians have been killed and 15 others injured in what is being called a “terrorist” attack.
Austria’s interior minister described at least one of the attackers as an ISIL (ISIS) sympathiser.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Austria #Vienna

Leave a Comment