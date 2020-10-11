-
Azerbaijan: 2nd largest city Ganja shelled despite Nagorno-Karabakh truce
Azerbaijan’s second largest city was reportedly shelled on Saturday night by Armenian forces despite the two countries agreeing to a truce that had begun at midday (local time; 08:00 GMT) on Saturday.
Several people could be seen who had been injured as ambulances were parked on the street. Members of the military also appeared to be present.
Fighting between the two countries broke out on September 27 when sides of the conflict exchanged fire. Several hundred deaths have been reported in the heaviest fighting since the 1994 ceasefire, with both sides blaming each other for the escalation and an increasing number of casualties.
The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but has an independent government led by a majority group of ethnic Armenians.
