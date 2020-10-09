Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city

Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh has continued for a second week as Armenia and Azerbaijan battle over the breakaway region.

So far, the two rivals are ignoring international appeals for a ceasefire and have accused each other of causing civilian and military casualties since the fighting on September 27.

About 300 people have been reported killed overall, but the real death toll is believed to be higher.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from the region’s main city, Stepanakert.

