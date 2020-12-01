-
Vehicle driver kills 2, injures several in the German city of Trier - 59 mins ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Christian sites ‘not in danger of destruction’, says Azerbaijani minister - 2 hours ago
-
Canada unveils largest economic relief package since WW2 - 2 hours ago
-
Climate change activists take energy giant Shell to court in The Hague over emissions - 3 hours ago
-
Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals - 3 hours ago
-
Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger - 3 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan rolls into Lachin district, the last area ceded by Armenia - 4 hours ago
-
El Salvador: Hundreds of baby sea turtles released into ocean as part of conservation project - 4 hours ago
-
Britain and France step up border controls ahead of Brexit - 4 hours ago
-
Indian farmers fear reforms will drive down prices - 4 hours ago
Azerbaijan rolls into Lachin district, the last area ceded by Armenia
Azerbaijan’s forces have moved into the Lachin district, the final region Armenia ceded to the country as part of a Russia-brokered peace deal to end six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Some residents burned down their homes as they were forced to leave.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en