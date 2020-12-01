Share
Azerbaijan rolls into Lachin district, the last area ceded by Armenia

Azerbaijan’s forces have moved into the Lachin district, the final region Armenia ceded to the country as part of a Russia-brokered peace deal to end six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Some residents burned down their homes as they were forced to leave.

