Azerbaijan vows revenge against Armenia for attack on Ganja | DW News

A truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia is threatening to fall apart after renewed clashes overnight. Armenia says Azerbaijan has continued to shell populated areas within the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region. And Azerbaijan has vowed to take revenge after an alleged Armenian missile strike on its second-largest city, Ganja. The early hours attack killed at least 12 and wounded dozens more. Hundreds have been killed since fighting broke out over the region in September.

