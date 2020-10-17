-
Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election - 2 hours ago
-
Guinea attack: Army commander killed at Kindia military base - 2 hours ago
-
UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson - 2 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan vows revenge against Armenia for attack on Ganja | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: Three beluga whales stuck on sea shore rescued by EMERCOM employee - 2 hours ago
-
France: ‘My son can’t believe it’ – parents react to beheaded professor - 2 hours ago
-
Armenia: Protesters march to embassies in Yerevan, demand Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Early in-person voting expected to double 2016 numbers – Fairfax elections director - 3 hours ago
-
For a teacher in France, a lesson on freedom of expression was followed by death - 3 hours ago
-
Missiles strike residential areas in Azerbaijan after shelling of Armenian separatist region - 3 hours ago
A truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia is threatening to fall apart after renewed clashes overnight. Armenia says Azerbaijan has continued to shell populated areas within the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region. And Azerbaijan has vowed to take revenge after an alleged Armenian missile strike on its second-largest city, Ganja. The early hours attack killed at least 12 and wounded dozens more. Hundreds have been killed since fighting broke out over the region in September.
